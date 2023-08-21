United Way of Central Indiana recently announced a new five-year strategic plan: Partners in Purpose.
This plan is meant to concentrate the organization’s resources toward areas necessary to supporting Central Indiana families experiencing financial instability: early childhood education, economic mobility, safe and affordable housing, and providing essential services to neighbors in need.
According to the 2023 United for ALICE report, more than 240,000 Central Indiana families live in or near poverty. This number has increased by 11% since 2018.
To help United Way best determine how to support individuals and families moving out of poverty, the organization spent the past 18 months conducting research, facilitating discussions and collecting input from community partners, funders, experts, community-based organizations, grantees and peer organizations.
From that effort and to make the strongest impact, United Way will work with partners in the areas that provide the most promise to help our neighbors rise above poverty, including:
Basic Needs: Basic needs services have been a foundation of United Way’s work for more than a century. Basic needs funding gives community organizations the ability to respond to Hoosiers in crisis and to those who count on life-saving assistance and the essentials to survive.
Early childhood education: Childcare is expensive – more than the annual cost of in-state tuition at Indiana’s flagship universities. Whole families benefit from access to quality, affordable early care and education. For parents and caregivers, access to affordable childcare is crucial to finding and maintaining employment or postsecondary education. For children, high-quality pre-k reaches them at a critical development stage and sets them up for school success – and eventually literacy and graduation success – at an early age.
Economic Mobility: In Central Indiana, poverty is close to inevitable for low-wage workers, especially those with children. Earnings have not kept pace with the cost of living, and many people face systemic inequities. Hard work alone is not enough to lift a family out of poverty. By building on the successes of its family opportunity initiatives, United Way will invest in partners working alongside 10,000 households to increase earnings and enhance well-being.
Safe and affordable housing: Housing is one of the largest monthly expenses for families, and these costs have rapidly risen in recent years. Since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, rents in Marion County have, on average, increased by more than 20% while wages have grown only by 4-5%. Over 160,000 households in Central Indiana are “housing cost-burdened,” meaning that they spend greater than 30% of their family budget on housing-related expenses. Evictions pose a risk to families, with loss of housing correlating to job loss, lower academic scores for children and long-term challenges of securing future housing.
United Way extended its Basic Needs, Family Opportunity and Social Innovation grant-making structure through Dec. 31, 2024. After that time, United Way will implement a streamlined process where applications and distribution of grants will occur within the same timeline. Reporting requirements are also being shifted from the current quarterly schedule to a biannual schedule. Extending the current grant-making structure during this time provides community-based organizations that are receiving funding from United Way more than a year to engage and prepare for any changes.
To learn more about the Partners in Purpose plan, visit the website at www.uwci.org/partners-in-purpose.
