The TriCo Regional Sewer Utility will hold its month board of trustees meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at 7236 Mayflower Park Drive, Zionsville.
The Whitestown Plan Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Whitestown Municipal Complex, 6210 Veterans Drive.
The Western Boone County Community School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in the corporation’s Administrative Building at 1201 N. S.R. 75, Thorntown.
The Sheridan Community School Board will meet in executive session at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Sheridan Middle School, 3030 W. 246th St., Sheridan.
This is a training session for school board members. Executive sessions are closed to the public.
