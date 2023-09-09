The TriCo Regional Sewer Utility will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at 7236 Mayflower Park Drive, Zionsville.
The Sheridan School Board will hold a budget hearing at 6 p.m. Monday in the library/media center of Sheridan Middle School, 3030 W. 246{sup}th{/sup} St., Sheridan.
That will be followed at 6:30 p.m. with the board’s regular meeting.
The Western Boone School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in the corporation’s Administration Building, 1201 N. S.R. 75, Thorntown.
The Zionsville Pathways Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 103 of Zionsville Town Hall, 1100 W. Oak St., Zionsville.
