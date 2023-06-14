The Boone County Solid Waste Management will meet at 8:30 a.m. today in the Connie Lamar Meeting Room of the Boone County Courthouse Annex, 116 W. Washington St., Lebanon.
- – -
The Boone County Drainage Board will meet at 8:30 a.m. June 19 at the Boone County Courthouse Annex, 116 W. Washington St., Lebanon.
- – -
The Thorntown Public Library board of trustees will meet at 6 p.m. June 19 in the library meeting rooms, 124 N. Market St., Thorntown.
- – -
The Zionsville Board of Police Commissioners will meet at 8 a.m. June 20 in the council chambers of Zionsville Town Hall, 1100 W. Oak St., Zionsville.
- – -
The City of Lebanon Plan Commission will meet at 7 p.m. June 20 in the John W. Lasley Memorial Council Chambers, 401 S. Meridian St., Lebanon.
