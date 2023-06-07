The Boone County Drainage Board will meet at 8:30 a.m. June 12 in the Boone County Annex at 116 W. Washington St., Lebanon.
- – -
The Western Boone Community School board of trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. June 12 in the corporation’s administration building at 1201 N. Ind. 75, Thorntown.
- – -
The TriCo Regional Sewer Utility board of trustees will meet at 6 p.m. June 12 at 7236 Mayflower Park Drive, Zionsville.
- – -
The Whitestown Plan Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. June 12 at the Whitestown Municipal Complex, 6210 Veterans Drive, Whitestown.
- – -
The Boone County Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. June 13 in the Witham Exhibition Hall at the Boone County Fairgrounds, 1300 E. 100 S., Lebanon.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss proposed right of way permits and the Boone County Highway Department’s conditions for approval for roadway reconstruction on County Road 150 West (Witt Road), C.R. 375 N., C.R. 450 N., and the eastern bypass.
Public input is welcomed.
- – -
The board of trustees of the Lebanon Public Library will conduct a special called meeting at 4:15 p.m. June 20 in the meeting room of the library, 104 E. Washington St.
This is only a change in the monthly meeting date, replacing the normal meeting date of June 27.
