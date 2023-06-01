The City of Lebanon Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. today in the John W. Lasley Memorial Council Chambers at the Lebanon Municipal Building, 401 S. Meridian St.
- – -
The Town of Zionsville Use of Force Board will meet in executive session at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the conference room of the Zionsville Police Department, 1075 Parkway Drive.
This meeting is not open to the public.
- – -
The TriCo Regional Sewer Utility will hold its joint Board of Trustees and Capital and Construction Committee meeting at 4:30 p.m. June 5 at 7236 Mayflower Park Drive, Zionsville.
- – -
The City of Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 5 p.m. June 5 in the John W. Lasley Memorial Council Chambers of the Lebanon Municipal Building, 401 S. Meridian St., Lebanon.
Among the items on the agenda are a request from Breana Culley for a beauty salon at 1315 Lafayette Ave. in a property currently zoned as multi family residential; a request from Robert and Tracey Tranum to operate a boarding house at 211 E. Washington St., in a property currently zoned as central business; a request from Lebanon Church of Christ to allowan accessory structure that exceeds the allowable square footage on property at 1204 Indianapolis Ave. on property zoned as planned business commercial; and a request from Pxie Playhouse to allow the continued operation of a daycare center at 924 S. Meridian St. on property that is zoned multi family.
The board will also consider a request for variances from S&C Property Group to construct an addition at 235 W.Cox Ave.; a request from Lebanon Youth Soccer for variances to allow an accessory structure to be built prior to the primary structure; a request from the Lebanon Community school Corporation for variances to construct a new elementary school at the northwest corner of John Bart and Fordice roads.
Also, SpaceCo. Inc. is requesting a variance to permit a new restaurant at 1527 W. South St. and Meyers Company Limited LLC is requesting approval for a drive thru restaurant at 322 S. Lebanon St.
- – -
The Zionsville Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. June 5 in the council chambers at Zionsville Town Hall, 1100 W. Oak St., Zionsville.
The council will consider an ordinance establishing the Wild Air planned unit development district.
- – -
The Boone County Area Plan Commission will meet at 7 p.m. June 7 in the auditorium at Western Boone Jr.-Sr. High School, 1205 Ind. 75, Thorntown.
Cynthia Bowen will give a follow up on the Zoning Overlay Districts.
The commission will also discuss the 2024 budget and appoint a third member to the executive committee.
- – -
The Whitestown Redevelopment Commission will meet at 7 p.m. June 5 at the Whitestown Municipal Complex, 6210 Veterans Drive, Whitestown.
- – -
The board of trustees of the Lebanon Public Library will conduct a special called meeting at 4:15 p.m. June 20 in the meeting room of the library, 104 E. Washington St.
This is only a change in the monthly meeting date, replacing the normal meeting date of June 27.
