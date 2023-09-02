The Lebanon Community School Board will hold a work session at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Herman B Wells Community Center at Lebanon High School, 510 Tiger Way, Lebanon.
Updates will be given on a bond sale, construction, student enrollment and staffing. Also scheduled to be discussed is naming of the new elementary school currently being built.
The City of Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the John W. Lasley Memorial Council Chambers of the Lebanon Municipal Building, 401 S. Meridian St., Lebanon.
The Zionsville Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Town Council Chambers of Zionsville Town Hall, 1100 W. Oak St., Zionsville.
The Whitestown Fire Board will meet in executive session at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Conference Room of the Whitestown Municipal Complex, 6210 Veterans Drive, Whitestown.
The board will meet in regular session at 6:15 p.m. that day, or immediately following the executive session.
Executive sessions are closed to the public; regular sessions are open to the public.
The Lebanon Board of Park Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Council Chambers of the Lebanon Municipal Building, 401 S. Meridian St., Lebanon.
