The Boone County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. June 5 in the Connie Lamar Meeting Room of the Boone County Annex Building, 116 W. Washington St., Lebanon.
County Highway Supervisor Nick Parr and Boone County Projects Manager Mike Nielsen will give work updates.
- – -
The TriCo Regional Sewer Utility will hold its joint Board of Trustees and Capital and Construction Committee meeting at 4:30 p.m. June 5 at 7236 Mayflower Park Drive, Zionsville.
- – -
The City of Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 5 p.m. June 5 in the John W. Lasley Memorial Council Chambers of the Lebanon Municipal Building, 401 S. Meridian St., Lebanon.
Among the items on the agenda are a request from Breana Culley for a beauty salon at 1315 Lafayette Ave. in a property currently zoned as multi family residential; a request from Robert and Tracey Tranum to operate a boarding house at 211 E. Washington St., in a property currently zoned as central business; a request from Lebanon Church of Christ to allowan accessory structure that exceeds the allowable square footage on property at 1204 Indianapolis Ave. on property zoned as planned business commercial; and a request from Pxie Playhouse to allow the continued operation of a daycare center at 924 S. Meridian St. on property that is zoned multi family.
The board will also consider a request for variances from S&C Property Group to construct an addition at 235 W.Cox Ave.; a request from Lebanon Youth Soccer for variances to allow an accessory structure to be built prior to the primary structure; a request from the Lebanon Community school Corporation for variances to construct a new elementary school at the northwest corner of John Bart and Fordice roads.
Also, SpaceCo. Inc. is requesting a variance to permit a new restaurant at 1527 W. South St. and Meyers Company Limited LLC is requesting approval for a drive thru restaurant at 322 S. Lebanon St.
- – -
The Zionsville Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. June 5 in the council chambers at Zionsville Town Hall, 1100 W. Oak St., Zionsville.
The council will consider an ordinance establishing the Wild Air planned unit development district.
- – -
The Whitestown Redevelopment Commission will meet at 7 p.m. June 5 at the Whitestown Municipal Complex, 6210 Veterans Drive, Whitestown.
- – -
The Boone County Area Plan Commission will meet at 7 p.m. June 7 in the auditorium at Western Boone Jr.-Sr. High School, 1205 Ind. 75, Thorntown.
Cynthia Bowen will give a follow up on the Zoning Overlay Districts.
The commission will also discuss the 2024 budget and appoint a third member to the executive committee.
- – -
The Lebanon Board of Park Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. June 7 in the council chambers of the Lebanon Muncipal Building, 401 S. Meridian St., Lebanon.
Kevin Krulik is scheduled to give an update on the Stone Eater Bike Park and Damon Kries is seeking approval for a barn design.
- – -
The Boone County Drainage Board will meet at 8:30 a.m. June 12 in the Boone County Annex at 116 W. Washington St., Lebanon.
- – -
The Western Boone Community School board of trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. June 12 in the corporation’s administration building at 1201 N. Ind. 75, Thorntown.
- – -
The board of trustees of the Lebanon Public Library will conduct a special called meeting at 4:15 p.m. June 20 in the meeting room of the library, 104 E. Washington St.
This is only a change in the monthly meeting date, replacing the normal meeting date of June 27.
