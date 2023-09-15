The Zionsville Town Council will meet at 7:30 a.m. Monday in the Council Chambers at Zionsville Town Hall, 1100 W. Oak St., Zionsville.
- - -
The Western Boone Teachers Association and Western Boone County Community School Corporation will hold a public hearing at 3:15 p.m. Monday in the Western Boone Administration Building, 1201 N. S.R. 75, Thorntown.
Public testimony will be taken at this hearing regarding teacher compensation and collective bargaining.
- - -
The City of Lebanon Plan Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in the John W. Lasley Memorial Council Chambers of the Lebanon Municipal Building, 401 S. Meridian St., Lebanon.
Planners will consider requests for a Planned Unit Development for a multi-family development that would be known as Paddock Place; a request for a zoning change on 6.11 acres on N. S.R. 39 for a single family home; and 16 voluntary annexation requests totaling more than 640 acres of land for the LEAP Lebanon project.
- - -
The Whitestown Redevelopment Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Whitestown Municipal Complex, 6210 Veterans Drive, Whitestown.
Among items on the agenda is financing for the Aquatics Center.
- - -
The Lebanon Community School Board will meet in executive session at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lebanon High School, 510 Tiger Way, Lebanon.
The board will discuss collective bargaining and possible litigation.
Executive sessions are closed to the public.
The board will reconvene at 7 p.m. that day for a public meeting in the Herman B Wells Community Center at LHS.
Among the items on the agenda for that meeting are consideration of recommendations for a name for the corporation’s new elementary school.
- - -
The City of Lebanon Utility Board will hold a public working session at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Utility Conference Room of the Lebanon Municipal Building, 401 S. Meridian St., Lebanon.
A public board meeting will follow at 5 p.m. in the City Council Chambers of the Municipal Building.
- - -
The Whitestown Build Operate Transfer Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Sept. 25 at Whitestown Municipal Complex, 6210 Veterans Drive, Whitestown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.