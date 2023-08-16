The Zionsville Board of Police Commissioners will meet at 7 a.m. Aug. 21 in the Town Council Chambers of Zionsville Town Hall, 1100 W. Oak St.
- - -
The Boone County Drainage Board will meet at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 21 in the Boone County Annex Building, 116 W. Washington St., Lebanon.
- - -
The City of Lebanon Plan Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Aug. 21 in the John W. Lasley Memorial Council Chambers of the Lebanon Municipal Building, 401 S. Meridian St., Lebanon.
