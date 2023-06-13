The Lebanon Community School Corporation board of trustees will hold a public hearing and special session at 5 p.m. today in the Herman B Wells Community Center at Lebanon High School, 510 Tiger Way, Lebanon.
The purpose of the session is to discuss and hear objections and/or support regarding the proposal 2024 Capacity, Efficiency, Improvement Project that includes the renovation and improvements of Lebanon Middle School and Lebanon High School, construction of a transportation facility, and other improvements to school facilities.
- – -
The Boone County Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. today in the Witham Exhibition Hall at the Boone County Fairgrounds, 1300 E. 100 S., Lebanon.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss proposed right of way permits and the Boone County Highway Department’s conditions for approval for roadway reconstruction on County Road 150 West (Witt Road), C.R. 375 N., C.R. 450 N., and the eastern bypass.
Public input is welcomed.
- – -
The Whitestown Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Whitestown Municipal Complex, 6210 Veterans Drive, Whitestown.
- – -
The Zionsville Board of Parks & Recreation will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Zionsville Town Hall, 1100 W. Oak St., Zionsville.
