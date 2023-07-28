The Lebanon Board of Park Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the John W. Lasley Memorial Council Chambers of the Boone County Courthouse Annex, 401 S. Meridian St., Lebanon.
Deb Schmucker is expected to discuss pond overlooks and the Abner Longley Park Master Plan. Kevin Krulik is scheduled to give an update on the Stone Eater Bike Park.
- - -
The City of Lebanon Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in the John W. Lasley Memorial Council Chambers of the Boone County Courthouse Annex, 401 S. Meridian St., Lebanon.
- - -
The Whitestown Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Whitestown Municipal Building, 6210 Veterans Drive, Whitestown.
