The Lebanon Community School Board will hold a work session at 7 p.m. today in the Herman B Wells Community Center at Lebanon High School, 510 Tiger Way, Lebanon.
Updates will be given on a bond sale, construction, student enrollment and staffing. Also scheduled to be discussed is naming of the new elementary school currently being built.
• • •
The City of Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 7 p.m. today in the John W. Lasley Memorial Council Chambers of the Lebanon Municipal Building, 401 S. Meridian St., Lebanon.
• • •
The Zionsville Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. today in the Town Council Chambers of Zionsville Town Hall, 1100 W. Oak St., Zionsville.
• • •
The Whitestown Fire Board will meet in executive session at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Conference Room of the Whitestown Municipal Complex, 6210 Veterans Drive, Whitestown.
The board will meet in regular session at 6:15 p.m. that day, or immediately following the executive session.
Executive sessions are closed to the public; regular sessions are open to the public.
• • •
The Lebanon Board of Park Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Council Chambers of the Lebanon Municipal Building, 401 S. Meridian St., Lebanon.
• • •
The Whitestown Plan Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Whitestown Municipal Complex, 6210 Veteran Drive, Whitestown.
