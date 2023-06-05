The Boone County Area Plan Commission will meet at 7 p.m. June 7 in the auditorium at Western Boone Jr.-Sr. High School, 1205 Ind. 75, Thorntown.
Cynthia Bowen will give a follow up on the Zoning Overlay Districts.
The commission will also discuss the 2024 budget and appoint a third member to the executive committee.
The Lebanon Board of Park Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. June 7 in the council chambers of the Lebanon Muncipal Building, 401 S. Meridian St., Lebanon.
Kevin Krulik is scheduled to give an update on the Stone Eater Bike Park and Damon Kries is seeking approval for a barn design.
The Boone County Drainage Board will meet at 8:30 a.m. June 12 in the Boone County Annex at 116 W. Washington St., Lebanon.
The Western Boone Community School board of trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. June 12 in the corporation’s administration building at 1201 N. Ind. 75, Thorntown.
The board of trustees of the Lebanon Public Library will conduct a special called meeting at 4:15 p.m. June 20 in the meeting room of the library, 104 E. Washington St.
This is only a change in the monthly meeting date, replacing the normal meeting date of June 27.
