The Boone County Drainage Board will meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday at the Boone County Courthouse Annex, 116 W. Washington St., Lebanon.
The Thorntown Public Library board of trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the library meeting rooms, 124 N. Market St., Thorntown.
The Thorntown Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in the public meeting room of Thorntown Town Hall, 101 W. Main St., Thorntown.
The Zionsville Board of Police Commissioners will meet at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the council chambers of Zionsville Town Hall, 1100 W. Oak St., Zionsville.
The Lebanon Community School Corporation board of trustees will meet in executive session at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Lebanon High School, 510 Tiger Way, Lebanon.
Executive sessions are closed to the public.
The City of Lebanon Plan Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the John W. Lasley Memorial Council Chambers, 401 S. Meridian St., Lebanon.
The Lebanon Community School Corporation board of trustees will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Herman B Wells Community Center at Lebanon High School, 510 Tiger Way, Lebanon.
This meeting will also serve as a public hearing to discuss and hear objections and support on the proposed 2024 Capacity, Efficiency, Improvement project that includes improvements to LHS and Lebanon Middle School, construction of a transportation facility, and improvements to school facilities including site and an energy efficiency improvements and the purchase of equipment and technology.
The People of Zionsville for the Asthestics of Zionsville Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in Room 202 of Zionsville Town Hall, 1100 W. Oak St., Zionsville.
