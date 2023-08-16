Boone County Senior Services has announced the movies that will be screened for Theater Thursday from August to October.
Theater Thursday is at the GQ Lebanon 7, 1600 N. Lebanon St. A breakfast snack will be provided at 9 a.m. and the movie will begin at 9:30 a.m.
The special movie screenings are held exclusively for people ages 60 and older and the cost is only $1.
Movies to be shown include “A Love Song” on Aug. 17, “Gigi & Nate” on Sept. 21, and “Ticket to Paradise” on Oct. 19.
The following movies will be shown during Theater Thursday:
All movies are either rated PG or PG-13.
To set up a ride to the theater or for more information, call BCSSI at 765-482-5220 or 317-873-8939.
