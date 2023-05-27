United Way of Central Indiana recently announced that Ashley Scruggs will serve as its new vice president of talent and culture.
She comes to United Way from Elements Financial Federal Credit Union where, as assistant vice president of talent management and development, she spent four years as a strategic leader in the Human Resources Department. She pioneered the organization’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and also participated in the Elements Cares Committee, which allocated funds to local nonprofits.
Earlier in her career, she was the associate director of Ivy Tech Community College’s Associate Accelerated Program, a nationally-recognized program for students seeking a two-year degree in 11 months.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership and supervision from Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.
Scruggs also serves as the board vice president for the Harrison Center for the Arts and on the board of the Greater Indy Habitat for Humanity.
