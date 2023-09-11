Vandalism dropped at Lebanon parks this year.
Lebanon Parks and Recreation Director John Messenger isn’t sure why it’s down, but has some guesses.
“It was horrible there for a while,” he told Lebanon Parks and Recreation Board of Directors President Lori Gross and the rest of the board Wednesday.
Behavior has also improved. The department bans trouble makers and issues them trespass warnings to cut down on vandalism and disruptive behavior.
But only four trespass warnings were issued to children who misbehaved at Seashore Water Park this year, compared to 17 last year, he said.
Park and pool users are more vocal lately, he said. "They watch one another and aren’t shy about saying, ‘Hey, don’t do that,’” he said.
Plus, department representatives visit with school children and stress that the parks belong to them, and they should take care of them.
He thinks it’s working, judging by the drop in serious vandalism, compared to pranks, such as soaping facilities. That makes it take longer to clean, but isn’t nearly as costly as broken fixtures, he said.
Parents are also “pretty perceptive and understanding,” lately when he calls to tell them their children started some trouble, Messenger said.
“And I think it’s pretty noticeable that we have cameras everywhere too,” he said.
The cameras cost about $2,000 and must be replaced ever four or so years.
In other parks news:
- Panels cracked by a company that installed the new all-inclusive playground last year have finally arrived and will soon be replaced. The playground was safe, but Messenger wanted them replaced on principal.
- The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has finally approved Stone Eater Bike Park along U.S. 52 north of Lebanon. The park sits atop a former landfill, and the city of Lebanon had to meet numerous criteria to convert the space into a recreational site expected to draw competitive mountain bike enthusiasts.
