Kirklin Main Street will host its Vintage Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The market, in downtown Kirklin’s historic district, will feature antiques, vintage and retro items, handmade items, boutique clothing, food, vendors and more.
Kirklin is also home to seven antique, primitive and specialty shops.
Shopping at the outdoor event begins at 10 a.m. – rain or shine. There is no admission and plenty of free parking.
Local merchants have donated items for a silent auction that will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Humane Society of Clinton County.
