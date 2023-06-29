A group of volunteers recently convened at The Arc of Greater Boone County’s campus for “Go All IN Day,” a day dedicated to volunteering and community service put on by United Way of Central Indiana.
Several volunteers, some from Eli Lilly and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, spent three hours working on a beautification project of The Arc’s campus with tasks such as landscaping, gardening, cleaning and mulching.
The Arc of Greater Boone County Executive Director Pam Verbarg said this is the second year The Arc has participated in Go All IN Day.
“It’s just a great opportunity to connect with other organizations around the community, so we think it’s a good way to get people giving back and also get a little help with some projects that we need help with too,” Verbarg said.
The Arc of Greater Boone County, a United Way agency, serves about 200 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the community, Verbarg said. These services range from providing support in their homes to helping individuals in getting jobs in places they would like to work. The Arc also provides assistance to pregnant women and families with children under the age of 5 through the WIC Program.
More than 1,100 volunteers were set to participate in this year’s Go All IN Day across the region, helping in projects for more than 65 nonprofits, grassroots organizations and community groups in Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Marion, Morgan and Putnam counties. Go All IN was sponsored by WRTV this year with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield being the Community Champion sponsor for Boone County.
Nearly $25,000 worth of grants were able to support 30 organizations with their Go All IN Day projects, with the Indianapolis Colts providing $15,000 of that funding.
For more information on United Way’s Go All IN Day, visit the website at uwci.org/go-all-in-day. More information about The Arc and its services can be found on their website at thearcgbc.org.
