The Boone County 4-H Fair and the Boone County 4-H Fair Board are looking for volunteers to help behind the scenes with various events during the week of July 15-22.
In order to maintain a family-friendly atmosphere that provides free parking and free admission to the fairgrounds (except north track events) during this week-long event, it requires nearly 300 volunteers working behind the scenes.
Various tasks that the public can sign up to assist with include:
Working security for the 4-H exhibits in the Boone Cooperative Advantage Building, and
Helping clean the Witham Health Services Pavilion at night.
The Purdue Extension Office is also looking for fair week volunteers, ages 18 and older, with filing and sorting.
To sign up, visit the website at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60B044AA4AB292-2023 .
If you do not have access to internet to use this sign up method, call the Purdue Extension Office at 765-482-0750.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.