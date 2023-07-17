Levi Pittman won the Boone County 4-H Fair kickoff fun run by a landslide Saturday morning.
Pittman, a Lebanon High School sophomore, was so far ahead of the others that he had time to get a drink and relax a moment before anyone else crossed the finish line.
A light rain already had runners wet, but Center Township firefighters hosed entrants to ensure their white event shirts were soaked after the annual race. Then participants released 4-H green colored powder into the air and were immediately rewarded with green shirts, hair, and extremities.
Across the fairgrounds, Habitat for Humanity of Boone County volunteers raised Jolisa Sills’ new house before her eyes.
Young and old pulled hammers from buckets and loaded tool aprons with nails. They built walls on the parking lot. And then the group raised and connected them.
The house will stand on the south side of the fairgrounds’ center circle through the week. Then it goes into storage until it is built at 1320 S. East St., Lebanon, in autumn.
Sills has completed the 200 volunteer hours necessary to receive her own home. The mother of three helped others get their own homes before her brothers and sisters at Freedom Church suggested she apply for her own.
“I didn’t realize Habitat was for people like us,” Sills said. Then she looked into the requirements., “It’s exactly for families like us who can make ends meet but can’t find affordable housing.”
Freedom Church members comprised the bulk of Saturday’s volunteer wall builders, including Dusten Krost and his children. Krost’s mobile home burned down in May 2022. He has applied for a Habitat home and is still on a waiting list.
Denise Mullen was there too. Women built her Habitat house in the 400 block of N. East St., Lebanon, in 2019. Mullen’s home won the July Fourth decorating contest in the best of theme category.
Sills’ home will be the 10th Women’s Build house for Boone County Habitat, executive director Liz Qua said.
The morning rain didn’t seem to dampen enthusiasm throughout the fairgrounds, as 4-Hers and their families enjoyed biscuits and gravy in the Beehive restaurant and rushed to the Boone Cooperative Advantage Building to see how their projects placed.
The Dan Burnell Band warmed up in the family pavilion during the afternoon to an audience of snow cone eaters seeking shade and parents of youngsters on the playground. Burnell played later in the evening as part of this week’s free performances.
4-Her’s washed and sheared their sheep ahead of the sheep show, while the utility goat and cattle shows went into full swing. And rabbits and owners dressed alike for the rabbit costume contest.
Animal loving fairgoers will find poultry, swine, llamas, and more at the fairgrounds today, and a monster truck show starts at 7 p.m. at the north track.
