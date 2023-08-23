Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Indiana will host a Walk Like MADD event at Lebanon Memorial Park on Sept. 16.
Day of registration begins at 10 a.m. with a program beginning at 11 a.m. and a one-mile walk to follow.
MADD Indiana Victim Advocate Denise Niblick lives in Lebanon and is very excited to bring the event to her hometown and utilize the all inclusive playground at Memorial Park as well as the accessible trails. To create a team or register, visit the website at https://www.walklikemadd.org/centralindiana.
