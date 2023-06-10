The family trip in the station wagon has long-since been the topic of jokes, memories and a few miserable moments.
When Wally’s President and CEO Michael Rubenstein and his cousin, Chairman Chad Wallis, were growing up in Missouri, a drive to St. Louis was typical for the family.
“Chad and I both lived in Chicago early in our careers (more driving from Missouri and back). My background was as an attorney and then a real estate developer for the past seven or eight years,” Rubenstein said. “Chad had a c-store and gas station background as an operator.”
Recalling their own road trips over the years, the two developed an idea for a family-oriented, destination travel center and “Wally’s: Home of the Great American Road Trip” was born.
In 2020 and 2022, they opened their first two locations – one in Pontiac, Ill., and another in Fenton, Mo.
This year, the team is excited to announce their third location will be in Whitestown, right off of Interstate 65 and Albert S. White Drive.
“Instead of having 50 stores along the highway, we thought we’d make this the one-stop-shop on your two-to-four-hour commute,” Rubenstein said. “For example, a typical BP gas station is about 3,000 to 5,000 square feet. Wally’s is 45,000 square feet. It’s a hybrid between a grocery store, food court and retail area with a large amount of fuel and charging pumps.”
Though the parking lot has space to easily maneuver campers, buses, RVs and pull-behind trailers, Wally’s is primarily a car stop, not a semi-truck stop.
The facility will feature about 80 fueling positions and several EV charging stations, however, the interior experience is the focus.
Andy Strom, chief experience officer at Wally’s, said the facility is meant to turn the traditional road stop experience on its head.
“When you walk inside, you’ll be greeted by fresh prepared foods like hand carved BBQ, fresh popcorn, a canteen area with a beef jerky bar, pizza, a bakery and freshly brewed coffee,” Strom said. “We have 10,000 square feet of dedicated retail space, featuring Wally’s branded gear, but also a department for camping, outdoor travel, men, women and children.”
With all of their travel experience, Rubenstein and Wallis knew that the quality of the restrooms would be a huge draw for families.
“Restrooms are very large. Women have 20 private stalls and men have 10 private stalls. There’s a full-time cleaning crew that focuses on the restrooms, particularly during those busiest times,” Rubenstein said. “Everything is touchless, from the front doors to the bathrooms, and it feels open and spacious.”
Most of all, the company hopes Wally’s becomes a destination in which travelers go out of their way to visit.
“This is a very guest friendly experience,” Rubenstein said. “We want it to be hard not to find something you want there and we’re going above and beyond quality.”
Wally’s will be looking to hire more than 150 employees with competitive wages and the company enjoys reaching out and getting involved in the community.
They will break ground on the development in the fall of 2023 with an anticipated opening date by fall of 2024.
“We’re ecstatic to invest in the community of Whitestown and Boone County. I think this will be the perfect site for the Wally’s experience,” Rubenstein said.
Visit the website at https://www.wallys.com/ for more information.
