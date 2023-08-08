Mosquitos from three Boone County water sources have tested positive for the West Nile Virus.
The Indiana State Department of Health announced that Boone is among 18 counties that also include neighboring Clinton and Hamilton counties, where mosquitos infected with the disease were recently found.
The ISDH announced the same news for Boone County in late August of last year, although there was activity elsewhere in the state in June 2022. The virus is commonly found throughout the state each summer, and officials anticipate activity will increase as the season progresses.
The presence of the WNV puts people at greater risk for infection, the Boone County Health Department said in a news statement.
Prevention is key, and officials recommend proactive steps:
- Avoid being outside during prime mosquito biting time, dusk to dawn;
- Apply insect repellent containing DEET, picaradin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus to clothes and exposed skin;
- Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out; and
- When possible, wear long-sleeved shirts and pants when outside.
The danger
West Nile is commonly transmitted to humans by a mosquito that first bites an infected bird. About 80% of people who are infected don’t notice any symptoms, according to the ISDH. Symptoms may appear 15 days after infection.
But 20% of those infected develop a fever, headache, body aches, swollen lymph nodes, or other symptoms, and 1% may develop a severe illness, such as encephalitis, meningitis or paralysis.
About 10% of those who develop severe illness die. Recovery may may take months, and some complications may be permanent, according to the ISDH.
Those ages 60 or greater and those with compromised immune systems are at greater risk of illness, according to the ISDH.
Mosquitos are active this time of year and can spread several diseases, including West Nile, St. Louis Encephalitis and La Crosse Encephalitis. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has even warned that five cases of Malaria have been found in the United States this year. They are the first recorded cases here since 2003.
Solutions
Purdue University is part of a team working with the CDC and the ISDH to advance innovative approaches to mosquito and tick control in the Midwest.
Heat and water combine to make a perfect environment for mosquitos to breed. Officials in Oklahoma City are providing free mosquito larvicide and warning residents to remove stagnant water after record breaking rains in July.
To rid properties of potential mosquito breeding grounds, health officials say to:
- Discard old tires, cans, plastic containers, ceramic pots, or other containers that hold water;
- Repair failed septic systems;
- Drill holes in the bottom of recycling containers left outside;
- Cut grass short and trim shrubs;
- Clean clogged roof gutters, particularly if leaves tend to clog drains;
- Frequently replace water in pet bowls;
- Flush ornamental fountains and birdbaths periodically; and
- Aerate ornamental pools or stock them with predatory fish.
For more information, visit the State Department of Health website at www.statehealth.in.gov.
