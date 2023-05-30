Thunderous applause and cheers greeted Western Boone High School’s 2023 graduating class. Smiling faces and excitement filled the school’s gymnasium as commencement began.
The theme of persistence carried throughout the ceremony, beginning with guest speaker Eric Ragsdale’s speech for students. Ragsdale referenced the 30th president of the United States, Calvin Coolidge, who said “nothing in the world can take the place of persistence.”
“And you all have persisted,” Ragsdale said. “That’s part of why and how you’re here today. To enjoy the rewards of this moment in your lives. You’ve all faced adversity in your young lives at some point or another and you’ve persisted.”
He told the class that they will have to continue being determined through their lives as they face obstacles moving forward.
“Let the folks that care about you help you. Seek their counsel, follow their counsel,” Ragsdale said. “This does not mean you won’t have to work hard, be persistent, be determined, press on, it just means you don’t have to do it alone.”
Salutatorian Josiah Smith reflected on his time at Western Boone, from struggling to open his locker for the first two weeks of freshman year to the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the school toward the end of that year.
“Time truly has flown by,” Smith said. “... I have barely scratched the surface of our high school experience at Western Boone. Though you will all remember our time here, high school is merely a four-year segment of our lives ... You are driven. This class consists of members that are devoted to the pursuit of excellence in whatever the next chapter of their life entails. I hope you never lose those qualities.”
Valedictorian Saige Terwiske said she hoped that among all the emotions that the graduates feel, one of them is pride.
“As a class, we’ve come a long way since we first stepped in these doors as seventh-graders,” Terwiske said. “We’ve made it over obstacles that might have seemed impossible in the moment. Like puberty in junior high, a pandemic freshman year, and senior year even a chemical spill, a tornado watch and a dishwasher fire. Despite those odds, you are all still sitting here in this gym today, ready to move on to the next stage of your lives.”
Terwiske shared lessons she learned from teachers and fellow classmates, such as not focusing so much on what others think of you, don’t live your life based on others’ thoughts and to never change who you are to please anyone else.
“So that is my challenge to each and every one of you here today, no matter who you were in high school, no matter where you are going after high school, stay true to yourself and live a life in a way that makes you happy, confident and challenged,” Terwiske said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.