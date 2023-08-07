Applause and cheers filled the bandstand early Friday morning as 37 bands took to the dirt track for the Indiana State Fair Band Day.
Marching band programs from schools throughout the state compete each year at the state fair in hopes of making it to finals where the Top 16 bands perform and place again. For the first time in more than 40 years, Western Boone High School made the "Sweet 16." The Imperial Star Command Band earned 11th overall in the finals.
“It was wonderful,” Western Boone Band Director Leslie Baker said. “The kids had so much fun and playing under the lights is something that the kids look forward to so much and they enjoyed it so much, so it was wonderful.”
Baker said the band surpassed anything she could have even imagined as they were thrilled to even make it to the top 16. By coming in 11th, this was the highest the school has ever placed at Band Day.
The Western Boone Imperial Star Command Band has been doing well throughout the season, improving upon its score at each competition. Baker said the band has made some significant improvements this year, having an all-time high score at Winchester since Western Boone returned to the Central Indiana Track Show Association (CITSA) in 2010. The band's State Fair Band Day score topped even that.
This was the 13th consecutive appearance at Band Day for Western Boone.
Baker said the band members have a lot of fun together.
“Each of the stories and the themes that we choose for our shows have a different feel to them and this show just feels like joy and so I feel like this one the kids could just go out and have fun and rely on what they’ve been taught,” Baker said.
This year’s program was titled “Out of the Box” and used music from Cirque du Soleil.
Baker said the show has an upbeat, zany feel to it and that’s why they incorporated cartwheels, lifts and other visuals into the show.
“When I listened to the music, that’s the first thing I fell in love with for the show,” she said. “It was not necessarily the show concept but the music. I was just like, ‘I want to do this show, what kind of theme can we do with it?’ When we were talking about this out of the box theme that came along with it … all I could see was just neon colors and just having the neon cubes on the field, I don’t know … that’s just what popped into my head. Then we just wanted to have them come out of the boxes and share their performance with everyone.”
Baker said she is very thankful for all the support the band receives.
“We’ve got a lot of kids that work so hard and they wanted to improve,” Baker said. “I’ve been supported by so many parents. I’m so thankful for that. I mean, none of this could have happened if the kids didn’t want it and if the parents didn’t help … I’m thankful for where we are and thankful for where we can go.”
The Western Boone Imperial Star Command Band will be performing “Out of the Box” during halftime of the first Western Boone home football game on Aug. 18.
