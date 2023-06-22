The Boone County Senior Center offers a variety of programs for senior citizens at locations in both Lebanon and Zionsville.
Classes and programs are held at the BCSSI in Lebanon unless otherwise noted. Offerings include:
- Line dancing - 10:30 a.m. June 28 at the BCSSI in Lebanon.
- Cover to Cover Book Club – 1 p.m. July 11 at the BCSSI in Lebanon. The book for the month of July will be Moloka’I by Alan Brennert. Copies are available for pickup.
- The Tippecanotes – The barbershop style chorus will be performing at 6:30 p.m. July 20 at 515 Crownpointe Drive, Lebanon. There will be a performance and root beer floats. Registration is required to attend. To register, call 765-482-5220 or 317-873-8939.
- Theater Thursday – July 20 at the GQ Lebanon 7 Theater, 1600 N. Lebanon St., Lebanon. The movie shown will be “Dog." A breakfast snack will be provided at 9 a.m. and the movie will be shown at 9:30 a.m. Theater Thursdays are open to anyone age 60 or older and the cost is $1. All movies are rated PG or PG-13. For more information or a ride to the theater, call 765-482-5220 or 317-873-8939.
- Eighth annual BCSSI Olympics – Aug. 28-31. The event is open to everyone ages 60 and older in Boone County and those outside of the county. Only Boone County residents are eligible for medals. There are 12 events, including indoor and outdoor activities to pick from. Retired NFL Referee Mark Baltz will be the opening keynote speaker. Registration is open until Aug. 18 and cost is $10. This includes access to all four days of events and a collectible Olympics T-shirt. For more information and registration, contact BCSSI by calling 765-482-5220 or 317-873-8939 or by emailing to bcssi@booneseniors.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.