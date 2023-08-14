The Boone County Senior Center offers a variety of programs for senior citizens at locations in both Lebanon and Zionsville. Registration is required for all events and classes, unless otherwise indicated.
Weekly
Tech Time – 1–3 p.m. each Tuesday, by appointment with Dave Rusie.
Art Class in Lebanon – 9:30 a.m. to noon each Thursday. All skill levels and mediums are welcome. Cost is $7 per class.
Art Class in Zionsville – 9:30 a.m. to noon each Tuesday. All skill levels and mediums are welcome. Cost is $7 per class. Class will take place at the American Legion Post #79, 9950 E. 600 S., Zionsville. The Zionsville class is currently at capacity, but a waitlist is available.
Monthly
Legal Assistance – Aug. 15, scheduled by appointment.
Classy Crafters – 1 p.m. Aug. 16. Cost is $5.
Lunch & Learn (Lebanon) – Noon Aug. 16. Q&A with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department. Lunch will be provided by Zionsville Meadows.
Theater Thursday – Aug. 17 at the GQT Lebanon 7, 1600 N. Lebanon St., Lebanon. The movie is “A Love Song.” Breakfast snack will be provided at 9 a.m. and the movie will begin at 9:30 a.m. Cost is $1.
Line Dance – 10:30 a.m. Aug. 23.
Life Moves On – 10:30 a.m. Aug. 24. A meeting place for widows and widowers. No registration is needed.
Cover to Cover Book Club – 1 p.m. Sept. 4. This month’s book is Me Before You by Jojo Moyes. Copies are available for pickup.
Mystery Games & Goodies (Lebanon) – 1-2 p.m. Sept. 7 (first Thursday of the each month).
To register for classes or events, contact BCSSI by calling 765-482-5220 or 317-873-8939.
Commented
