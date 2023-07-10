The Boone County Senior Center offers a variety of programs for senior citizens at locations in both Lebanon and Zionsville. Registration is required for all events and classes, unless otherwise indicated, and may be made by calling BCSSI at 765-482-5220 or 317-873-8939. Classes are offered at the Boone County Senior Citizens Building in Lebanon, except where noted.
Weekly
Tech Time – Every Tuesday from 1–3 p.m. by appointment with Dave Rusie. There will be no Tech Time on July 11.
Art Class in Lebanon – Every Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to noon. All skill levels and mediums are welcome. Cost is $7 per class.
Art Class in Zionsville – Every Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. noon. All skill levels and mediums are welcome. Cost is $7 per class. Class will take place at the American Legion Post #79, 9950 E. 600 S. in Zionsville. The Zionsville class is currently at capacity, but a wait list is available.
Monthly
Coffee Connection (Lebanon) – July 13 at 10:30 a.m. Fun and fellowship with a purpose. Free coffee is available.
Crafts (Zionsville) – July 14 at 1 p.m. Complete a quilting project with Rue Flanders. Cost is $5.
Lunch & Learn (Zionsville) – July 14 at noon. Lunch and entertainment will be provided by Glass Water Creek. The event will take place at Zionsville Town Hall, 1100 W. Oak St., Zionsville.
Classy Crafters (Lebanon) – July 19 at 1 p.m. Complete a quilting project with Rue Flanders. Cost is $5.
Legal Assistance – July 18, scheduled by appointment.
Lunch & Learn (Lebanon) – July 19 at noon. Topic is "Aging Health" and lunch will be provided by Fox Rehab.
Theater Thursday – July 20 at the GQT Lebanon 7, 1600 N. Lebanon St., Lebanon. July’s movie is “Dog.” Breakfast snacks will be provided at 9 a.m. and the movie will begin at 9:30 a.m. Cost is $1.
The Tippecanotes – July 20 at 6:30 p.m. The Tippecanotes, a barbershop style chorus, will perform at BCSSI Lebanon, 515 Crownpointe Drive, Lebanon. Root beer floats will also be available.
Line Dance – July 26 at 10:30 a.m.
Life Moves On – July 27 at 10:30 a.m. A meeting place for widows and widowers. No registration is needed for Life Moves On.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.