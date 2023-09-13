The Boone County Senior Center offers a variety of programs for senior citizens at locations in both Lebanon and Zionsville. Registration is required for all events and classes, unless otherwise indicated.
Weekly
Tech Time – Every Tuesday from 1–3 p.m., by appointment with Dave Rusie.
Art Class in Lebanon – Every Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to noon. All skill levels and mediums are welcome. Cost is $7 per class.
Art Class in Zionsville – Every Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to noon. All skill levels and mediums are welcome. Cost is $7 per class. The Zionsville class is currently at capacity, but a wait list is available.
Monthly
Legal Assistance – Sept. 19 scheduled by appointment. Free legal assistance for older adults to ask legal questions and for an attorney to give simple legal advice.
Classy Crafters – Sept. 20 at 1 p.m., diamond art bookmark with Kathy Jedwabny. Cost is $5.
Lunch & Learn (Lebanon) – Sept. 20 at noon. What is the 1920 Vault? Lunch by 1920 Vault.
Theater Thursday – Sept. 21 at the GQT Lebanon 7, 1600 N. Lebanon St., Lebanon. September’s movie is “Gigi & Nate.” A breakfast snack will be provided at 9 a.m. and the movie will begin at 9:30 a.m. Cost is $1.
Line Dancing – Sept. 27 at 10:30 a.m.
Life Moves On - Sept. 28 at 10:30 a.m. A meeting place for widows and widowers. No registration is needed.
Cover to Cover Book Club – Oct. 3 at 1 p.m. The book is Bloomsbury Girls by Natalie Jenner. Copies are available for pickup.
