The Boone County Senior Center offers a variety of programs for senior citizens at locations in both Lebanon and Zionsville.
Registration is required for all events and classes, unless otherwise indicated.
Weekly
Tech Time – Every Tuesday from 1–3 p.m., by appointment with Dave Rusie.
Art Class in Lebanon – Every Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to noon. All skill levels and mediums are welcome. Cost is $7 per class.
Needlepoint – First Monday of the month at 1 p.m.
Art Class in Zionsville – Every Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to noon. All skill levels and mediums are welcome. Cost is $7 per class. Class will take place at the American Legion Post #79 at 9950 E. 600 S., Zionsville. The Zionsville class is currently at capacity, but a waitlist is available.
Monthly
Cover to Cover Book Club – Aug. 1 at 1 p.m. This month’s book is A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman. Copies are available for pickup.
Lunch & Learn (Lebanon)
- Aug. 2 at noon. “What is Cellulitis?” with Witham Health Services. Lunch will be provided by Homewood Health Campus.
- Aug. 16 at noon. Q & A with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department. Lunch will be provided by Zionsville Meadows.
Mystery Games & Goodies (Lebanon) – First Thursday of the Month on Aug. 3 from 1-2 p.m.
Sip & Learn with the Zionsville Fire Department – Aug. 4 from 10–11 a.m. Lt. White will have a Patrol Presentation and Q & A.
Caregiver Support Group – Second Wednesday of the month. On Aug. 9 from 6–8 p.m. Special guest speaker Colleen Card of Guardian Angel Hospice will do a presentation on hospice care and answer questions. The group will meet at Independence Village Zionsville West, 6800 Central Boulevard, Zionsville.
Coffee Connection (Lebanon) – Aug. 10 at 10:30 a.m. Fun and fellowship with a purpose. Free coffee is available.
Lunch & Learn (Zionsville) – Aug. 11 at noon at Zionsville Town Hall, 1100 W. Oak St. Topic is about services provided by Witham in Whitestown and Zionsville. Lunch will be provided by The Waters of Lebanon.
Theater Thursday – Aug. 17 at the GQT Lebanon 7, 1600 N. Lebanon St., Lebanon. August’s movie is A Love Song. Breakfast snack will be provided at 9 a.m. and the movie will begin at 9:30 a.m. Cost is $1.
- - -
To register for classes or events, call BCSSI at 765-482-5220.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.