The Boone County Senior Center offers a variety of programs for senior citizens at locations in both Lebanon and Zionsville. Registration is required for all events and classes, unless otherwise indicated.
Weekly
Tech Time – Every Tuesday from 1–3 p.m., by appointment with Dave Rusie.
Art Class in Lebanon – Every Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to noon. All skill levels and mediums are welcome. Cost is $7 per class.
Art Class in Zionsville – Every Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to noon. All skill levels and mediums are welcome. Cost is $7 per class. Class will take place at the American Legion Post #79, 9950 E. 600 S., Zionsville. The Zionsville class is currently at capacity, but a wait list is available.
Monthly
Cover to Cover Book Club – Sept. 4 at 1 p.m. This month’s book is Me Before You by Jojo Moyes. Copies are available for pickup.
Needlepoint – First Monday of the month at 1 p.m.
Mystery Games & Goodies (Lebanon) – Sept. 7 from 1–2 p.m.
Sip & Learn with the Zionsville Fire Department – First Friday of the month from 10–11 a.m. at Zionsville Town Hall, 1100 W. Oak St.
Coffee Connection (Lebanon) – Second Thursday of the month at 10:30 a.m. Fun and fellowship with a purpose. Free coffee is available.
Caregiver Support Group – Second Wednesday of the month. On Sept. 13 from 6–8 p.m. The group will meet at Independence Village Zionsville West, 6800 Central Boulevard, Zionsville.
Theater Thursday – Sept. 21 at the GQT Lebanon 7 at 1600 N. Lebanon Stt. September’s movie is “Gigi & Nate.” Breakfast snack will be provided at 9 a.m. and the movie will begin at 9:30 a.m. Cost is $1.
- - -
To register for classes or events, call BCSSI at 765-482-5220 or 317-873-8939.
