White Castle, the fast food chain that helped in making the hamburger a “quintessential American meal" hit a major milestone: all-time sales of its burgers – The Original Slider, Cheese Slider and Jalapeno Cheese Slider – has reached 29 billion sold, including ones sold in restaurants and food retailers nationwide.
To help visualize the amount of burgers sold, the company has provided examples of what 29 billion White Castle Sliders looks like:
- Stacking them vertically on top of the other would reach 7.5 billion feet tall, or more than 260,000 Mt. Everests;
- Placing them end-to-end would stretch more than 1.4 million miles, or three round trips from Earth to the moon and back. They would also circle the Earth over 57 times;
- Laid flat, the 29 billion Sliders would cover a land area equivalent to Washington, D.C.; and
- In terms of volume, the 29 billion sliders would fill nearly eight Empire State Buildings.
White Castle became the first fast food hamburger chain in the United States and introduced customers to the small burger that would become known as The Original Slider in 1921. Forty years later, they became the first fast food chain to reach one billion burgers sold.
“The thought of 29 billion can be difficult to grasp, but when you break it down, it all begins with one idea from a pioneer 102 years ago and one tasty little burger,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “Our recipe for success is treating every burger sold like it is someone’s first time experiencing White Castle. Whether you’re a first-time customer or a lifelong Craver, hot and tasty 100% beef steam grilled on a bed of onions served on a bun from our own bakeries is what you’re craving, and satisfying that craving is what White Castle has delivered, 29 billion times over.”
The chain has become synonymous with slider-sized sandwiches with today’s restaurants offering a variety of sliders that include beef, chicken, fish and plant-based proteins. Food retailers in all 50 states sell five types of sliders, including the original beef and chicken sliders.
“Whether you’re enjoying a six-pack from the freezer aisle of your local grocer or a Crave Case with your friends at your local Castle, you can always count on great value and quality when you enjoy a White Castle Slider,” said Richardson. “That’s how we sold our first billion Sliders, and that’s how we’ll get to 30 billion Sliders sold.”
White Castle has a meat plant at 1506 W. Main St., Lebanon, that recently celebrated 30 years, as well as a restaurant at 120 N. Sam Ralston Road, Lebanon.
