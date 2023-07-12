The cost to replace a bridge east of Whitestown nearly doubled since the county was awarded a grant to help. And now Boone County has to cough up an additional $100,000.
Boone County Commissioners on Tuesday approved the amount from the county’s bridge fund.
Bridge 192 on County Road 300 South, just east of C.R. 800 E., was awarded federal aid for 80% of the $1.6 million it was expected to cost. But that was five years ago, and the cost today is $3 million, Boone County Highway Department Director Nick Parr told the council.
Federal grants are made about five years before the bridge is built, Parr said. The cost for steel and concrete increased by 50% since Bridge 192 was first considered.
Construction for the bridge over Jackson Run could begin this year, but the county will reduce costs by alleviating the contractor’s schedule and letting them begin in early winter or spring, Parr said.
Broadband
The council also approved the release of $250,000 in American Rescue Plan funds that were previously pledged to Charter Communications. Spectrum, owned by Charter, installed high-speed fiber optic cable in rural parts of Boone County.
About 80% of the cable uses Boone REMC poles, while the remainder is installed underground.
State and federal grants were made available for local broadband companies to bid on providing service in Boone County’s rural areas last year, Spectrum among them.
Charter has already delivered broadband service to 250 homes and businesses and has another 750 to go through this grant cycle, Charter Manager of Government Affairs Elizabeth James told the council. The end users are generally in rural areas of Thorntown and Lebanon.
Charter will target another group of underserved homes and businesses in an upcoming grant cycle, she said. Those homes are clustered roughly around the Hazelrigg, Fayette and Milledgeville areas.
The service is expected to offer download speeds of 1 gigabyte per second and upload speeds of 540 megabytes per second. Underserved homes can visit the website at https://www.spectrum.com/cp/build?cmp=ruralbuild to enter an address and see if expansion is planned in their area at present, or to request service.
Reorganization
Councilwoman Shari Richey attended her first meeting since being elected by caucus in June. She fills the seat vacated by the late Marcia Wilhoite, who passed away in June.
The council unanimously appointed Richey to fill Wilhoite’s seat on the Boone County Solid Waste Board.
And the council unanimously elected Ken Hedge as vice president to fill Wilhoite’s former role.
Hedge was the Boone County Surveyor for 32 years until his retirement this year. He was elected to the council by caucus in March. He filled a seat vacated by Don Lamb, who was named director of the Indiana Department of Agriculture.
