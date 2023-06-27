Town of Whitestown officials have announced their annual Fourth of July event from 6 to 10 p.m. July 3.
“This is our 10{sup}th{/sup} year with this event and there will be live music, food vendors on site, pay to play inflatables and fireworks,” Whitestown Parks Director Dominic Cornett said.
Gates will open at 6 p.m. at Eagle Church and the band Toy Factory will take the stage from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. A fireworks show will begin at about 10 p.m.
Food vendors will include Ben’s Soft Pretzels, Chick-fil-A, Fundae’s Ice Cream and Sweets, Grilliant Foods, Kona Ice and SW Concessions.
“I hope people have a memorable experience,” Cornett said. “We’ve put a lot into the show and want everyone to enjoy and celebrate Independence Day as a community.”
There is no entry fee for the event, however, there is a cost for the inflatables and food vendors. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy the fireworks.
Eagle Church is at 5801 S. Main St., Whitestown.
For more information, visit the website at http://whitestown.in.gov/independence-day.
