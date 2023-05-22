A Whitestown man has been charged with child exploitation after admitting to video recording himself having sex with a minor, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The teen said she had consensual sex with Dejon Parrish, 20, but had denied him permission to make a recording of their encounter, Zionsville Police Detective Thomas Beard wrote in the affidavit.
Although the age of consent in Indiana is 16, an adult can be charged with child exploitation if their partner is younger than 18 and pornography is involved.
The girl said Parrish had previously shown her recordings he made of himself with others and that she told him she did not want to be recorded, Beard reported.
She and Parrish watched a horror film and engaged in sex that he filmed with his camera in April and she notified authorities after attempting to delete the video from his phone, according to the affidavit.
Police questioned Parrish, who admitted he knew her age and admitted to recording a sexual act with her, according to the affidavit. He had apologized to the girl via social media, Beard reported.
Boone Circuit Court Lori Schein issued a search warrant for Parrish’s electronic devices and police found three short videos, as described by the girl, Beard reported. A forensic examination of the devices and both parties’ social media conversations is underway, according to court records.
Parrish is charged with child exploitation as a level 5 felony, and possession of child pornography as a level 6 felony. He is scheduled for an initial hearing on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.