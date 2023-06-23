Leonard ‘Len’ Winneroski has been a research scientist and medicinal chemist for more than 30 years.
“I’ve had the privilege of trying to discover new drugs for things like Alzheimer’s, diabetes and pain management," he said. "It’s been very challenging and rewarding.”
Many scientists are curious by nature and enjoy challenges. In addition, Winneroski said many believe scientists disprove the existence of God, however, he sees it as just the opposite.
“The more I learn about science, the more I see life as a miracle,” Winneroski said. “Science has increased my belief, not decreased it. I see the fingerprints of God in the trees, photosynthesis, DNA, etc.”
One morning in 2014, he was drinking his morning cup of coffee and that curious nature kicked in.
“I’ve always loved coffee, but I didn’t know where it comes from and that, to me, was unacceptable,” Winneroski said.
He knew coffee grew as a bean on a bush or tree but had never seen one for himself. He ordered a roaster, plugged it in in the basement and began bringing in coffee beans from around the world. This was the first time he had tasted freshly roasted coffee.
“I got excited and started sharing my coffee with friends and family. They kept asking for more samples and eventually they said they’d pay me for it,” Winneroski said. “I bought three roasters and ended up having to hire an electrician to re-wire the basement because I kept blowing fuses.”
A year later, Winneroski officially started his company, Mad Scientist Coffee, LLC, but he didn’t stop there.
“Everything around me is chemistry and biochemistry and I started asking things like ‘Why do we put creamer and sugar in our coffee? What if you were lactose intolerant? Why is coffee so bitter and how can we make it less so?’”
Winneroski set off to answer those questions and come up with palatable solutions.
“I started experimenting with different formulations,” he said. “I use safe food-grade minerals that buffer the natural acids in coffee and it creates a super smooth, non-bitter drink and I called it Silk Coffee.”
His children worked on the logo design for the company and the original bag design. The family stamps "Romans 1:20" on every bag; a verse that describes how Winneroski sees life: “For since the creation of the world God’s invisible qualities, His eternal power and divine nature, have been clearly seen, being understood from His workmanship, so that men are without excuse.”
The Silk beverage became so popular among Winneroski’s customers that he couldn’t keep up with demand.
The full-time scientist was rising at 4 a.m. to roast, grind and bag coffee orders, then going to work all day. As the orders got bigger and bigger, Winneroski was getting burned out.
He met Ian Boyle of Good Sense Coffee in South Lyon, Mich., and Boyle agreed to prep the Silk coffee with his commercial roasters.
That partnership led to other blends.
"Polonium" is a higher caffeine medium roast blend, offered in whole bean and the low acid Silk formulation. "Relativity" is a Vienna dark roast for those who have trouble finding dark coffee.
They are the first two in his Heroes of Science Coffee Collection and, as you may have guessed, are named after scientific discoveries.
“Now I have a commercial product and I can get out of my basement,” Winneroski said. “I’m developing the brand and order large quantities from Ian. If someone wants to place an order through him, he’ll ship it to you or you can purchase online from me or a Farmers' Market location.”
Despite all of his success, Winneroski doesn’t have immediate plans to open a store front.
He’ll retire in early August and wants to travel with his wife, Ann.
Visiting a coffee farm is on the list.
He’s also working on giving back to the community and people he loves.
“Whitestown resident Matt McKee and I developed a Whitestoodleoo brew - a whole bean, medium roasted blend to honor the Town of Whitestown,” Winneroski said. "Each month, I’ll pick a nonprofit to donate $3 per bag sold. In June, I’ve selected Sylvia’s Child Advocacy Center."
Ultimately, he hopes to help others and provide a thoughtful selection for coffee lovers.
“I want to make gourmet coffee for the masses; easy to use, no special equipment and no additional products,” Winneroski said. “I’ve combined the things I love the most: God, people, science and exceptional coffee. I’m meeting so many wonderful people and hope to build this business on collaboration and not competition.”
For more information or to order, visit the website at https://madscientistcoffee.com/. Customers can also find Winneroski at the Lebanon City Market on Tuesday evenings on the downtown Lebanon square, the Whitestown Farmers' Market on Thursday evenings at Main Street Park, and during First Sunday events at Moontown Brewery in Whitestown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.