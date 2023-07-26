The Town of Whitestown celebrated the grand opening of Boone County’s third Greek’s Pizzeria earlier this month.
Located in downtown Whitestown, right off of the Big 4 Trail, the new location will offer carryout and delivery but also includes a few picnic tables outside for those looking for a quick pitstop.
Mike Cole is the owner of the Zionsville and Whitestown locations. He’s been a part of building 20 Greek’s stores over the years, including the restaurant in Lebanon.
Greek’s Pizzeria is franchised and independently owned. Whitestown is the 42nd location to date.
“I went to Ball State University in 1994 and did track and cross country,” Cole said. “I was a farm boy and had never worked in a restaurant in my life but in my freshman year, I was injured and unable to do the track and cross country, so I walked into Greek’s and got a job that day.”
Cole worked at one of the original Greek’s in Muncie for the original Greek himself, Chris Karamesines.
“This was the main store since 1978 and where [Karmesines] raised his family,” Cole said. “I graduated with a teaching degree in 1999 and he said, ‘If you’re ever interested, I’m more than willing to help you.’”
Cole taught for two years, but the experience working at Greek’s and helping build new stores over the years kept popping back up in his mind.
“I loved teaching but I didn’t see myself doing it for 40 years," he said. "Greek’s was a favorite place up at Ball State. It’s late-night slices and fun with friends. I loved the process of building these restaurants, so I built my first one in 2001 in Angola and ever since then, I’d build one, run it for a year and sell it. I guess you could say, I was flipping Greeks.”
When Cole and his wife Julie came to Zionsville 13 years ago, it was time to settle in the perfect spot to raise their family.
“Between then and now, I’ve been involved in 20 stores. It’s never been about the money. I just love building something, creating something new and then building another one. It’s like a blank space and all of the sudden, it’s a restaurant. I love to guide new owners and have been a part of building the Avon, Plainfield and Shelbyville locations among others,” Cole said.
He had his eye on what is now the Whitestown location for a while. The Zionsville restaurant served parts of Whitestown but as the population grew and traffic increased, it was getting more and more difficult to cover some of the Whitestown area.
“We don’t have a dine-in area at the Whitestown location, but I’ve put some picnic tables outside and we’ve seen families enjoying that space,” Cole said. “I’m happy to have this third location in Boone County so we have you covered.”
The Whitestown Greek’s Pizzeria is at 103 S. Main St.
Visit the website at https://greekspizzeria.com for more information.
