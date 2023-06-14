The Witham Health Services Foundation will award medical education loans to applicants who are planning to enter, or are currently enrolled in college, and plan to become a medical professional. The $2,400 per year loan is extended to students pursuing a degree in a medical profession.
Applicants must be legal residents of Boone County and be enrolled in a full-time medical professional program fully accredited by the appropriate accrediting entity.
Selection of loan recipients will not be based upon the financial needs of the applicant. First priority will be given to applicants who pursue educational programs of direct benefit to Witham Health Services. Upon completion of the course of study, applicants must agree to work at Witham Health Services until the loan funds received are repaid in full via hours worked, or monetarily repay the loan with interest.
The medical education loan is intended to assist with tuition, books and other related expenses. The loan is limited to four years of full-time study or less. Loan applications will be reviewed in July.
Applications may be obtained by calling the Witham Health Services Foundation office at 765-485-8112, online at www.witham.org/foundation or by emailing Cari Ann Clanton at carclant@witham.org. Completed applications must be returned by June 30 to the Witham Health Services Foundation, 2705 N. Lebanon Street, Suite 115, Lebanon, IN 46052.
