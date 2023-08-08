Witham Health Services is offering a variety of Community Education classes this month.
There is an individual Diabetes Self-Management class. Call the Diabetes Education Department at 765-485-8120 for individualized class scheduling and pricing.
Weekly classes include:
- Rock Steady Boxing 1 & 2 - 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Witham Health Services South Pavilion Wellness Center.
- Rock Steady Boxing 3 & 4 - 9:45 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Witham Health Services South Pavilion Wellness Center.
- Silver Sneakers – 11:15 a.m. Mondays for those ages 65 and older at the Witham Health Services South Pavilion Wellness Center.
- Silver Sneakers Cardio - 11:15 a.m. Wednesdays for those ages 65 and older at the Witham Health Services South Pavilion Wellness Center.
- Silver Sneakers Chair Yoga - 11:15 a.m. Thursdays for those ages 65 and older at the Witham Health Services South Pavilion Wellness Center.
- Tai Chi for Health 2 - 10 a.m. Tuesdays at the Witham Health Services South Pavilion Wellness Center.
- Tai Chi for Health 1 - 11 a.m. Tuesdays at the Witham Health Services South Pavilion Wellness Center.
- Fight Smart (designed to reduce the risk of any chronic disease) – 9 a.m. Tuesdays and another class at 9 a.m. Thursdays at the Witham Health Services South Pavilion Wellness Center. Class is free through a Boone County Community Foundation grant.
- Restorative Yoga –6 p.m. Mondays at the Witham Health Services South Pavilion Wellness Center.
- Flow Yoga – 12:30 p.m. Fridays at the Witham Health Services South Pavilion Wellness Center.
- Gentle Yoga – 6 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. Saturdays at the Witham South Pavilion Wellness Center.
- Yin Yoga – 6 p.m. Thursdays at the Witham Health Services South Pavilion Wellness Center.
For more information on scheduling and pricing, contact the Wellness Department by calling 765-485-8126.
