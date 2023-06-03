Carol Sewell, an RN with the Extended Care Unit at Witham Hospital, was recently awarded as a Daisy Honoree recipient.
The international program of the Daisy Award is one that “rewards and celebrates the extraordinary compassionate and skillful care given by nurses every day,” according to a press release.
Below is an excerpt of Carol’s nomination submitted by one of her co-workers, courtesy of Witham:
Carol had a patient that she was worried about and stated she had a feeling something was wrong. She listened to that intuition and rounded on the patient frequently. She was in the room and he ended up coding. Carol was right there, immediately called for help, and started CPR. Her co-workers responded immediately and the code team. She saved this patient's life by “listening to her gut” as she said earlier. I saw this patient in CCU a few days later, extubated, and doing much better. He and his family were tearful and so appreciative.
The Daisy Foundation was founded in 1999 by J Patrick Barnes’ family, following his passing due to complications from an auto-immune disease. Barnes’ family was captivated by the care and compassion from his nurses to him and the family during his eight-week hospitalization. One of the goals of the foundation was to recognize nurses who make a difference in the lives of others through the work they do every day.
