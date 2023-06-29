The Witham Health Services Foundation received a generous donation made in loving memory of long time Boone County resident and veterinarian, Dr. Russell “Doc” Hardin.
Naming rights to a peaceful sun room on the Extended Care Unit at Witham have been given in memory of “Doc” Hardin, also honoring Peggy, his wife of 57 years, and his companion, Charlotte Long.
Doc and Peggy Hardin came to Lebanon in early 1946 to set up his veterinary practice upon graduating from Kansas State University. As they began to know the community and the people throughout the county, Doc found Lebanon as his forever home and became involved with the youth, service organizations, church and education. As Peggy handled the mechanics of the practice, Doc ministered to large and small animals. Doc and Peggy supported the plans for a new and expanded Witham.
In later years, Doc and Charlotte enjoyed the fellowship with Witham and during his time in the extended care unit, they cherished the staff, facility and care that he received. The Lebanon Rotary Club, the community of Lebanon and Boone County, his love for animals, serving others, playing cards, golfing and sitting in the sun were his world. Doc had a strong zest for life. He loved God, and was determined to live past 100 years of age, which he did with help from Charlotte, his doctors, his friends and “his” Witham Hospital.
“Doc was a true blessing to all of us at Witham Health Services and to all who knew him. We are honored to dedicate a space on our Extended Care Unit in his memory,” said Cari Ann Clanton, coordinator of the Witham Health Services Foundation, “because of this generous gift many equipment needs will be fulfilled to advance patient care on the Extended Care Unit and for that we are truly grateful.”
Doc’s family hopes that those who visit the sun room will feel the warmth of the sun as Doc did and find peace in this special place.
All of this was made possible by a gift from Doc’s daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Ron Brown.
