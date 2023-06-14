Witham Health Services offers a variety of programs and classes each month as a part of a community education program. Activities this month include:
- Diabetes Self-Management Class – Call the Diabetes Education Department at 765-485-8120 for individualized class, scheduling and pricing;
- Rock Steady Boxing 1 & 2 - held weekly at 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Witham Health Services South Pavilion Wellness Center. Call the Wellness Department at 765-485-8126 for more information on scheduling and pricing;
- Rock Steady Boxing 3 & 4 - held weekly at 9:45 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Witham Health Services South Pavilion Wellness Center. Call the Wellness Department at 765-485-8126 for more information on scheduling and pricing;
- Silver Sneakers – held weekly at 11:15 a.m. Mondays for those age 65 or older at the Witham Health Services South Pavilion Wellness Center. Call the Wellness Department at 765-485-8126 for more information on scheduling and pricing;
- Silver Sneakers Cardio - held weekly at 11:15 a.m. Wednesdays for those age 65 or older at the Witham Health Services South Pavilion Wellness Center. Call the Wellness Department at 765-485-8126 for more information on scheduling and pricing;
- Silver Sneakers Chair Yoga - held weekly at 11:15 a.m. Thursdays for those 65 or older at the Witham Health Services South Pavilion Wellness Center. Call the Wellness Department at 765-485-8126 for more information on scheduling and pricing;
- Tai Chi for Health 2 - Seven week sessions, held weekly at 10 a.m. Tuesdays at the Witham Health Services South Pavilion Wellness Center. Call the Wellness Department at 765-485-8126 for more information on scheduling and pricing;
- Tai Chi for Health 1 - Seven week sessions, held weekly at 11 a.m. Tuesdays at the Witham Health Services South Pavilion Wellness Center. Call the Wellness Department at 765-485-8126 for more information on scheduling and pricing;
- Fight Smart – Designed to reduce the risk of any chronic disease you may be facing. Held weekly at 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Witham Health Services South Pavilion Wellness Center. Class is free through a Community Foundation Grant;
- Restorative Yoga – is held weekly at 6 p.m. Mondays at the Witham Health Services South Pavilion Wellness Center. Call the Wellness Department at 765-485-8126 for more information on scheduling and pricing;
- Flow Yoga – held weekly at 12:30 p.m. Fridays at the Witham Health Services South Pavilion Wellness Center. Call the Wellness Department at 765-485-8126 for more information on scheduling and pricing;
- Gentle Yoga – Gentle Yoga is held weekly at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. Saturdays at the Witham South Pavilion Wellness Center. Call the Wellness Department at 765-485-8126 for more information on scheduling and pricing; and
- Yin Yoga – is held weekly at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the Witham Health Services South Pavilion Wellness Center. Call the Wellness Department at 765-485-8126 for more information on scheduling and pricing.
