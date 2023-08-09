Witham Health Services offers several support groups each month. August offerings include:
Breastfeeding Support Group – 6 p.m. Mondays in the Witham Hospital VIP Dining Room;
Individualized Breastfeeding Support is available with a lactation consultant. To schedule an appointment or for pricing information, call 765-485-8411;
Alzheimer’s Support Group – 6 p.m. Aug. 15 in the VIP Dining Room;
Cancer Support Cooking for Wellness – 1 p.m. Aug. 15 in the South Pavilion Wellness Center;
Cancer Support Group – 6 p.m. Aug. 28 in the North Pavilion Conference Rooms; and
Grief Support Group – 6 p.m. Aug. 22 in the VIP Dining Room.
