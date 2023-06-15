Witham Health Services offers a variety of programs and classes each month. Activities this month include:
- Breastfeeding Support Group – 6 p.m. Mondays in the VIP Dining Room;
- Individualized Breastfeeding Support is available with a Lactation Consultant. To schedule an appointment or for information on pricing, call 765-485-8411;
- Cancer Support Cooking for Wellness – 1 p.m. June 20 in the South Pavilion Wellness Center;
- Alzheimer’s Support Group – 6 p.m. June 20 in the VIP Dining Room; and
- Cancer Support Group – 6 p.m. June 26 in the North Pavilion Conference Rooms.
