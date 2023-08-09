All in the community are invited to the Witham Volunteer Organization Volunteer Recruitment Fair being held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 22 at the main entrance and Beck Room of Witham Health Services in Lebanon.
Looking for something to do? Want to give back to your community and develop new relationships with others? An important part of the Witham team is its volunteers. Witham volunteers provide assistance in many ways throughout the hospital to help staff provide the best possible care and experience for patients and guests.
Volunteering is a great way to foster community involvement while helping others. The volunteer program at Witham has been in existence for nearly 100 years, and volunteers have always made a tremendous impact at the hospital, giving of their time and talents.
Some of the many volunteer service areas available include, but are not limited to, patient transport, guest services representative, retail sales associate, administrative assistant, dietary aid, rehab aid, OB aid, pastoral care and chaplaincy, and so much more.
Volunteers work in four-hour shifts from either 8 a.m. to noon, noon to 4 p.m. or 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at least one day per week. Volunteers will also participate in a one-day orientation, department-specific training, and annual mandatory education.
Volunteer perks include a $7 complimentary meal for every four-hour shift, participation at the annual meeting and awards ceremony luncheon, celebration of National Healthcare Volunteer Week, participation at the annual holiday luncheon, and various other events throughout the year. Other volunteer benefits include a discount at the Waterfall’s Edge Gift Shop and Pavilion Boutique. The volunteer organization also hosts many fun events throughout the year.
