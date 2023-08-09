Lebanon, IN (46052)

Today

Heavy thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.