Amy Mitchell, director of the Witham Volunteer Organization, said Witham EMS Director John Merson approached her regarding a project of installing new capnography equipment in the ambulances, and a request for a donation from the volunteer organization. Mitchell said she knew right away the volunteers would want to help.
The request was presented to the Witham Volunteer Board by Merson and one of his team members. They shared a detailed presentation about the equipment and its life-saving use in the Witham ambulances. The board voted unanimously to approve the donation request, contributing about $6,000 to support the upgrade of one piece of equipment.
“The Volunteer Organization hosts several fundraisers throughout the year to support the needs of the hospital," Mitchell said. "We are grateful to support the hospital in this way and to be able to give back to the hospital financially, when needed. We are all here to support one another, and this is just one way among many that the volunteer organization supports the hospital. We are honored to support the EMS department and are also grateful to the staff and community at large who support our fundraiser events throughout the year so that we are able to fund these types of requests when asked.”
For information about the volunteer organization or volunteering at Witham, contact Mitchell by calling 765-485-8175 or emailing to amitchell@witham.org.
