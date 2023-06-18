The Witham Volunteer Organization is holding a fundraising event with Geneva Linens.
The event runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday in the main lobby of Witham Health Services, 2605 N. Lebanon St., Lebanon.
Choose from an assortment of comfortable blankets, quality sheets, cool-gel bamboo and memory foam pillows, glow-in-the-dark throws and much more.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Witham Volunteer Organization scholarship program and fund vsarious need initiatives at Witham Health Services.
For more information about volunteer services or volunteering at Witham, contact Amy Mitchell by calling 765-485-8175 or emailing to amitchell@witham.org.
Witham has offices in Crawfordsville, Frankfort, Jamestown, Lebanon, Thorntown, Whitestown at Anson and Zionsville. For more information about the hospital, visit the website at www.witham.org.
