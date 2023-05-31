The Lebanon Dairy Queen will donate 20% of all sales between the hours of 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. June 13 to the Witham Volunteer Organization.
Amy Mitchell, director of the Volunteer Organization at Witham, said all proceeds from the fundraiser stay in the community to award three $1,000.00 scholarships to Boone County high school seniors who are pursuing a continuing education or degree program in a health-related field, as well as to support various need initiatives at Witham.
Mitchell said the Witham Volunteer Organization is grateful to be able to support the students of Boone County in this way each year, and could not offer this program without the continued support of community organizations such as the Lebanon Dairy Queen.
Witham has offices in Crawfordsville, Frankfort, Jamestown, Lebanon, Thorntown, Whitestown at Anson and Zionsville. For more information, visit the website at www.witham.org.
